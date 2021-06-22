Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Exclusive Interview: Erickson Lubin

fightnews.com
 15 days ago

Former title challenger Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin spoke to Fighnews.com® about his big fight this weekend, Sat, June 26, with former champion Jeison Rosario on the big Tank Davis – Mario Barrios PPV card in Atlanta. Lubin opened up about his loss to Jermell Charlo in 2017 and what he learned from that fight and how he is better than ever with trainer Kevin Cunningham. He also stated he would like a crack at the Charlo-Castano winner, but his ultimate goal is to take over boxing. Lubin also shared his thoughts on what a mega-fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Bud Crawford would look like and much more.

fightnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Jermell Charlo
Person
Jeison Rosario
Person
Erickson Lubin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Atlanta#Combat#Fighnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: “I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him”

The sport of boxing can be a bit confusing at times. Just a few weeks ago, Josh Taylor claimed every world title at 140 pounds by defeating former unified champion Jose Ramirez. The two battled it out at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor would go on to drop Ramirez twice during their showdown before ultimately walking away with the win.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Speaks On Gervonta Davis

Boxing and the wider world of sport is starting to realize just how much of a star and talent it has on its hands with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. A mini Mike Tyson in a way with better boxing ability perhaps. And Tyson wasn’t a bad boxer, mind you. Speaking of...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

A Floyd Mayweather apology: Manny Pacquiao can equal champs beaten

Manny Pacquiao has the opportunity to equal a vast Floyd Mayweather record when the Filipino superstar battles Errol Spence Jr. Back in 2020, following up on Mayweather’s past admission that Pacquiao would overtake his mark of 23 world champions beaten, WBN decided to crunch the numbers. World Boxing News would...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Gervonta Davis knocking out Mario Barrios

By Tommy Gray: Oscar De La Hoya was impressed with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ eleventh round knockout victory over WBA World light welterweight champion Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) last Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Golden Boy Promotions De La Hoya congratulated Tank on becoming a three-division...
Combat SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Triller sues Mike Tyson after paying him over $30 million for Roy Jones Jr. fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is being sued by Triller over his refusal to work with the app for his next exhibition fight. Triller’s CEO Ryan Kavanaugh sent a letter to Tyson revealing that the app had spent over $30 million dollars on his previous exhibition bout vs. Roy Jones Jr. and already paid Tyson $25 million in full for a third fight against Evander Holyfield.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Reveals If Spence Fight Is Canceled

There have been doubts regarding the bout between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. It turns out Pacquiao will aim to ensure that the fight remains intact as per the schedule. Manny Pacquiao trying best to face Spence Jr. It was recently noted that a breach of lawsuit was filed...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Danny Garcia says Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence doesn’t go the distance

Former welterweight champion Danny Garcia spent some time talking to Fight Hype about his thoughts on big upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence, saying he thinks it’s an even fight that could legitimately go either way. Moreover, Garcia rates Spence as a puncher, saying he’s not the hardest hitter he’s even been in the ring against. Check out some of what Garcia had to say below.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Josh Taylor: I'd Love Terence Crawford, It's a Winnable Fight For Me

Josh Taylor’s undisputed title win continued this morning – as he was on hand to display his world title belts to the British media for the very first time. The special media event took place at Sports Direct’s newly refurbished flagship store on Oxford Street, with Taylor and his partner Danielle Murphy in attendance to meet the media and celebrate the Tartan Tornado’s victory last month.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Gervonta Davis Brutal Punching Power On Display

Newly crowned three-weight world champion Gervonta Davis not only proved himself as one of the best new pound for pound boxers in the world this weekend, but possibly one of the hardest hitters in the sport pound for pound too. ‘Tank’ showed more strings to his bow than just power...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Prograis To Tank: Don’t You Ever F------ Say My Name Again; I Guarantee I'll Smash You!

Regis Prograis is insulted because Gervonta Davis merely mentioned his name. Prograis gave Davis credit for dropping Mario Barrios three times and stopping a significantly taller, heavier opponent in the 11th round of his 140-pound debut Saturday night at State Farm Arena. The former WBA “super” 140-pound champion warned Davis, however, that the undefeated knockout artist wouldn’t have nearly as much success against him as Davis did while beating Barrios.
Combat Sportsnewsbrig.com

Is boxing superstar Gervonta Davis a Mexican?

No. Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis is not Mexican. Gervonta Davis is an African-American and is one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Gervonta Davis is one of the brightest rising stars in professional boxing. Gervonta Davis was born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on November 7, 1994. His...
Combat SportsESPN

Pound-for-pound rankings: Vasiliy Lomachenko moves up after his win, but does Gervonta Davis?

Former pound-for-pound king and lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring for the first time since losing to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020 and reminded the boxing world that he's still one of the best fighters in the sport. Lomachenko scored a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Masayoshi Nakatani on June 26, showcasing what the Ukrainian can do when he's at his best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy