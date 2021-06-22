Exclusive Interview: Erickson Lubin

Former title challenger Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin spoke to Fighnews.com® about his big fight this weekend, Sat, June 26, with former champion Jeison Rosario on the big Tank Davis – Mario Barrios PPV card in Atlanta. Lubin opened up about his loss to Jermell Charlo in 2017 and what he learned from that fight and how he is better than ever with trainer Kevin Cunningham. He also stated he would like a crack at the Charlo-Castano winner, but his ultimate goal is to take over boxing. Lubin also shared his thoughts on what a mega-fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Bud Crawford would look like and much more.