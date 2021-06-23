Schmitz Funeral Homes obituary – Harold H. Dyer, 97, West Point
Harold H. Dyer, 97, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Harold was born on May 7, 1924 in rural West Point, Iowa, the son of Fred Sr. and Josephine (Groene) Dyer. On August 22, 1953 he married Verna Mae Lord in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death. On November 24, 1990 he married Connie J. Richardson Golob in Vail, Arizona.www.pencitycurrent.com