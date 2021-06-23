Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘It’s Exciting!’: New Yorkers Cast Ballots With Hopes of a New City for All

By THE CITY
thecity.nyc
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs New Yorkers voted on Primary Day, many said they were struggling to adjust — to a lot of things. While more than 190,000 New Yorkers cast ballots during the early-voting period that began June 12, the unusual timing of the election — in June, rather than the traditional September — paired with the debut of ranked choice voting introduced some new wrinkles. So did an unusually crowded field of candidates seeking seats from City Hall to City Council.

www.thecity.nyc
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Elections
New City, NY
Government
City
New City, NY
County
Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
Queens, NY
Government
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Sunnyside, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Brown
Person
Diana Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Brutality#Early Voting#Race#New Yorkers#City Hall To City Council#Jessicaramos#Bronx Supreme Court#Time#Wrong Place Voter#Clara Barton High School#P S 92
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on north Florida's Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday on north Florida's Gulf Coast, and could bring with it as much as 9 inches of rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Elsa made landfall in Taylor County with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge finds U.S. government 60% responsible in 2017 Texas church mass shooting

July 7 (Reuters) - A federal judge found the U.S. government 60% responsible for harm caused to victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church where 26 people died. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled on Tuesday that the government failed to exercise reasonable care in allowing the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, to obtain firearms he used in the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy