‘It’s Exciting!’: New Yorkers Cast Ballots With Hopes of a New City for All

As New Yorkers voted on Primary Day, many said they were struggling to adjust — to a lot of things. While more than 190,000 New Yorkers cast ballots during the early-voting period that began June 12, the unusual timing of the election — in June, rather than the traditional September — paired with the debut of ranked choice voting introduced some new wrinkles. So did an unusually crowded field of candidates seeking seats from City Hall to City Council.