Norwood, NY

Memorial Services: Kevin A. Patterson, 63, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Kevin A. Patterson peacefully passed away on April 18, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Kevin was born in Massena on December 29, 1957. He was one of six children (Gerald Patterson, Ian Patterson, Dina Weinstein, Charlene Palladino, Margaret Dwyer) born to the late Gerald and Elizabeth Patterson. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1975. He had a love for playing hockey and running track during his high school years. His teammates and him still hold the 800 meter relay record at the school. After high school he went to California where he spent his working career as a court stenographer. He spent most of his life in the San Francisco area. In his retirement, he decided to come back home to Norwood and buy a house on Norwood Lake. He spent his summers gardening, fishing, swimming, cooking, and enjoying life back home. A few years after returning home, he became a snow bird and spent his winters in Fort Lauderdale, a place he grew to love. His laughter, smile, and personality will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

