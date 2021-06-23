Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gouverneur, NY

Group rallies seeking justice for Treyanna Summerville

By ELLIS GIACOMELLI egiacomelli@wdt.net
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXxLg_0acWP9he00

CANTON — A dozen people stood outside the St. Lawrence County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, a year to the day Gouverneur teen Treyanna N. Summerville was reported dead and a homicide investigation began.

Most rally participants held signs calling for justice. Two people have been charged in connection with Treyanna’s death — both were arrested last summer — and no indictments have been returned in County Court where the cases are being handled.

A second-degree manslaughter charge against Treyanna’s mother, Lashanna N. Charlton, 39, and a second-degree murder charge against a 14-year-old half sister, 13 at the time of Treyanna’s death, are both still pending, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.

Mrs. Charlton is being represented by Melissa K. Swartz, of Green & Brenneck, Syracuse. The minor and her family have retained Syracuse-area attorney Robert E. Moran, a former assistant district attorney for Onondaga County. They declined to comment on their cases this week.

The wonder shared by several people at the rally was: “What’s taking so long?”

Alexis M. Stevens and Emily B. Burgess, two of Treyanna’s friends and 2020 Gouverneur High School graduates, attended and said they hope to hear more case updates soon.

Part of her frustration, Ms. Burgess said, is that reports of suspected child abuse and neglect preceded Treyanna’s death.

“It lasted years before,” she said. “I don’t want it to be years again.”

Since last summer, Gouverneur residents and Treyanna’s friends have told the Times about the abuse and neglect they suspected and reported the 18-year-old to have endured in her home.

Treyanna’s older stepbrother has recounted years of physical and psychological abuse he endured from Mrs. Charlton, his stepmom, while living with her at the family’s Rowley Street residence. At 18 years old, he left the home in 2015 after he said Mrs. Charlton struck him in the head with a frying pan, just one of multiple blows he described receiving over a period of years.

In the roughly eight years Treyanna’s family lived in Gouverneur, mandated reports were made by Gouverneur Central School District employees, village police responded to the home and Child Protective Services was called.

For about an hour, ralliers decried the county Department of Social Services and CPS for injustice to Treyanna and other area children and youth, contending abuses of power have left them to suffer. One sign read: “There’s nothing protective about CPS.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
182
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gouverneur, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Charlton, NY
City
Canton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Child Abuse#Seeking Justice#Protest Riot#County Court#Green Brenneck#Gouverneur High School#Child Protective Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Protests
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy