6-23-21 fdl advisory park board appointment recommendations raise questions

The Fond du Lac city manager is recommending three individuals who were outspoken on the Lakeside Park Development issue be appointed to the Advisory Park Board. Lawrence Foster, who made an unsuccessful bid for Fond du Lac city council and the executive director of The Arc Fond du Lac Liz Morrell are recommended for appointment to the Advisory Board. Foster and Morrell both supported building a restaurant at the park. The council will also consider appointing Amy Schingen to the Park Board. Schingen was a member of the Friends of Lakeside Park, a group opposed to building a restaurant at the park.