Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard has not asked for a trade, and the franchise has not said he is available either. However, after losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs yet again, there could be some major changes coming to Portland when it comes to the roster after a coaching change was already made. It will take a lot to persuade the Trail Blazers to trade Lillard, the longtime face of the franchise, but if he asks for a trade they would likely grant his wish.