6-23-21 fdl city council to meet in special session to discuss potential lawsuit regarding lakeside park
The Fond du Lac city council is meeting in special session Wednesday night to discuss a potential lawsuit following the council’s decision to back out of an agreement with a business group to build a restaurant at Lakeside Park. According to the agenda the closed door special meeting subject is possible litigation/settlement arising from the termination of the Lakeside Park Enhancement agreement. Council president Kay Miller says she does not know if Lakeside Forward plans to sue the city.www.radioplusinfo.com