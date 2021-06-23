6-23-21 wisconsin health officials launch covid-19 plan for students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have a launched a new program to test school children for COVID-19 this fall. The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that the state will work to connect schools with labs the state uses to confirm COVID-19 tests. Schools that choose to participate in the program can submit tests to the labs free of charge. The labs also will send teams out to participating schools to conduct testing if schools so desire. The effort will be funded through a $175 million federal grant.