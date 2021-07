We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Looking for an easy summer side that pairs with pretty much everything? Crispy grilled potato wedges are the answer! It’s no secret that potatoes are one of the most versatile sides around, but instead of cranking up the oven, we’re showing you how to grill potatoes so they’re lightly charred and crispy on the outside, tender and creamy on the inside, and perfectly seasoned all over. Here’s how to do it.