LVMH Bets On Exclusivity, Parisian Gastronomy And French Heritage As La Samaritaine Opens

With her intellect, extraordinary beauty, and, of course, her supreme versatility as an actor, it’s little wonder that Charlotte Rampling has served as a muse to filmmakers and fashion designers alike throughout her six-decade career. Whether it was her early days as a model in Swinging Sixties London, when she became a favourite of Yves Saint Laurent and Helmut Newton, or her career revival over the past two decades working regularly with auteurs like François Ozon – or even her regular appearances in some of Juergen Teller’s most risqué photographs throughout the 1990s – there is something ineffable about Rampling’s appeal that draws us back to her again and again.