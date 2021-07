In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer start with a break down of the marathon playoff at the Travelers. One host praises winner Harris English while the other one throws cold water on him. They also talk about the epic implosion of Bubba Watson down the back nine. They close the first half of the show with the DFS Report Card of the Travelers Championship.