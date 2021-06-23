Cancel
NBA

Detroit Pistons win the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

NBA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons have won the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, and will select No. 1 overall in the July 29 draft. They will be followed by the Houston Rockets at No. 2, Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 3 and Toronto Raptors at No. 4.

