Rumors surrounding Damian Lillard’s availability are heating up as more teams around the league have expressed interest. The Portland Trail Blazers are quiet for now, but it’s no secret the organization is looking to conduct a blockbuster trade. It’s more likely they trade CJ McCollum, but if the right offer is made for Lillard, the Blazers may pull that trigger. The New Orleans Pelicans young stars have grown frustrated after missing out on the postseason this year. Zion Williamson’s family indicates he’s unhappy with the organization, while Lonzo Ball’s family is saying the same.