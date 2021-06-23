Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police looking for a missing 14-year-old last seen Tuesday

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1Zsl_0acWNM1Q00

UPDATE: Brai’jon has been safely found, according to police.

-----ORIGINAL STORY-----

Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Brai’jon Harris.

She was last seen on June 22, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m, in the 2300 block of Lauretta Avenue.

Brai’jon Harris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jean shorts, braids as shown in the picture and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brai’jon is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 and or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

