-The first episode of AEW Rampage is in Pittsburgh and luckily enough I was able to get tickets. A friend and I bought combo tickets for the Dynamite/Rampage shows, though I can only make it to Rampage due to work. So that should be a lot of fun as it will be my first non WWE show since I went to a TNA House Show in 2010 in nearby Chesswick, PA. Now to Main Event where it seems some new, but familiar faces are getting a look with main roster guys. Let’s get to it.