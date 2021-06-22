Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Did DeShon Elliott Fare As Earl Thomas' Replacement?

By Benjamin Solak
thedraftnetwork.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver heard of Earl Thomas? Pretty much the paragon of free safety play over the last 10 years, anybody playing centerfield is hoping to look, just for a moment, like prime Seattle Seahawks-era Earl Thomas. But Thomas was pretty foundational, not to the Seahawks defense, but to the Baltimore Ravens’...

thedraftnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stephens
Person
Don Martindale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#College Football#American Football#The Baltimore Ravens#The Seattle Cover 3#The Legion Of Boom#Dvoa#Udfa#Ucla Rb#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

DeShon Elliott poised for a big 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens have an elite secondary headed by players like Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. However, the position excels each and every year because of the plethora of depth that Baltimore puts onto the field. One player in the Ravens secondary who had to step into a big role...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Signing Melvin Ingram is a move the Chiefs should make

Melvin Ingram III already visited the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and left without a deal, as the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reported. A visit indicates interest by both parties. A visit that doesn’t end in a deal, particularly later in the free-agency process, usually indicates the two sides are far apart on financials. As training camp nears and even begins, the free agent will be more motivated to sign.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could a Julio Jones-Atlanta Falcons reunion actually happen?

The Atlanta Falcons decided earlier this season, along with the request of now-former wide receiver Julio Jones, that it would be in the best interest of both parties to trade the now 32-year-old, elite talent the man still is. Coming off a season where Julio only played in nine games...
NFLField Gulls

K.J. Wright or Richard Sherman, which Seahawks legend would you sign?

Let’s do a fun little exercise that will most likely end up with the Seattle Seahawks choosing “neither.”. K.J. Wright remains a free agent a month out from the start of the 2021 NFL preseason. I love K.J. and so do all of you, but it’s clear the market value for an off-ball 4-3 linebacker on the wrong side of 30 is virtually non-existent. It sucks but it’s true. Seattle has “left the door open” for a return but that’s almost always code for “he’s not coming back.”
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' DeShone Kizer: Impresses at minicamp

Kizer impressed during the Titans' OTAs and minicamp, Turran Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Kizer reportedly looked good with his midrange throws and routes across the middle. He spent last season as the Titans' "quarantine QB" and worked with quarterback coach Pat O'Hara. The work has seemingly paid off, as he displayed quick decision-making during camp. He is now set to compete with incumbent backup Logan Woodside to be the No. 2 option under center.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Make Decision On Jamal Adams Absence

Jamal Adams is one of several stars who isn’t present at minicamp this week. However, the All-Pro safety won’t have to worry about receiving fines for his absence. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Seattle has excused Adams from mandatory minicamp for personal reasons. As a result, he won’t face any fines.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How have Dolphins fared in third season under different head coaches?

The Miami Dolphins are entering into Year 3 of the Brian Flores era. And, with momentum on their side after a 10-win season in 2020 and another influx of gifted young talent, Miami is looking to make a big leap and transition into a legitimate contender this upcoming season. Whether or not that actually happens or not will be determined over the next six months — but Flores appears well positioned to have his team capable of answering the call and rising to the occasion.
NFLYardbarker

Report: Former Titans Kicker to Sign with Steelers

It was not the prettiest field goal any Tennessee Titans kicker made in recent years. But it was among the most meaningful. Sam Sloman connected from 37 yards out after the ball connected with the upright as time expired on the 2020 regular-season finale at Houston and provided the decisive points in a 41-38 victory over the Texans. With that win, Tennessee finished 11-5 and claimed its first division title since 2008.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Kyle Hamilton's 2022 NFL Draft Hype Is Warranted

In the scouting world, summer is a time where you get to relax and take a much-needed vacation after a rigorous spring making the pro day circuit to get mentally prepared for camp and going back on the road this fall. However, as many of you know, scouting isn’t a hobby—when you are trying to compete for a Super Bowl, it’s very hard to take time off. Oftentimes, scouting directors will assign their area scouts a project where they are to come up with a list of the top 30 or so players in their respective area and watch their tape and write a brief summer report on each player. This exercise is essential in giving top scouting executives a glimpse at who the best prospects are and it allows area scouts to prioritize certain schools when developing their fall schedules.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Giants Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

Daniel Stephen Jones III. The ingredients necessary for the New York Giants to realize expectations this fall aren’t much of a secret; the weight sits heavily on the shoulders of the former No. 6 overall selection. The foundation has been laid in New York and optimism is accordingly high as...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Fantasy Football: 5 Late-Round TEs To Target

Ah, the tight end position. Outside of the top three-to-four options, the rest of the board can be a murky one to maneuver. That’s why hitting on a late-round tight end makes that much more of an impact. Just ask those who drafted Logan Thomas last year. As for this year, there are five tight ends who you should consider drafting past the 10th round in your fantasy drafts. Just don’t bank on any of these guys to become the next Travis Kelce.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay on 49ers missing out on Matthew Stafford: ‘That was frustrating’

454 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined the Flying Coach podcast hosted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager. The interview is a great listen if you want to hear some good stories from McVay and Shanahan, who worked together in Washington and now coach division rivals.
NFLNFL

Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

The Indianapolis Colts aren't one for the meaningless splash. Colts general manager Chris Ballard disappointed some by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. It just stings a little more when said team is among those with the most salary cap space available and is coming off a playoff berth and wild-card exit.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Chris Ballard On Colts’ Free Agency Blueprint, Wide Receiver Situation

The Colts’ wide receiver outlook has received some attention this offseason. Although the team re-signed longtime starter T.Y. Hilton, questions about this crew’s capabilities remain as yet another new starting quarterback arrives. Indianapolis did not change up its receiver depth chart much this offseason. Hilton, former second-round picks Michael Pittman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy