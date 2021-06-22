How Did DeShon Elliott Fare As Earl Thomas' Replacement?

In the scouting world, summer is a time where you get to relax and take a much-needed vacation after a rigorous spring making the pro day circuit to get mentally prepared for camp and going back on the road this fall. However, as many of you know, scouting isn’t a hobby—when you are trying to compete for a Super Bowl, it’s very hard to take time off. Oftentimes, scouting directors will assign their area scouts a project where they are to come up with a list of the top 30 or so players in their respective area and watch their tape and write a brief summer report on each player. This exercise is essential in giving top scouting executives a glimpse at who the best prospects are and it allows area scouts to prioritize certain schools when developing their fall schedules.