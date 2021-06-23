Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

San Antonio Spurs draw 12th pick in 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

By Josh Paredes
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs officially know where they'll be selecting in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite having an eight percent chance of moving into the top four of a stacked draft class, the odds landed as expected for the Silver and Black, who will be selecting in their expected 12th spot.

airalamo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
295K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Silver And Black#Nba Draft Lottery#Golden State Warriors 13#Indiana Pacers 12#New Orleans#Golden State Warriors 6#Orlando Magic 4#Toronto Raptors 3#Cleveland Cavaliers 2#Houston Rockets 1#Detroit Pistons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

San Antonio Spurs: Murray's path to being an NBA All-Star

After an impressive 2020-21 season, San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray appears to be on the brink of stardom. Murray managed to elevate his game despite a shortened offseason and with rotations constantly in flux due to injuries and COVID-19 related absences. Despite all obstacles, Dejounte averaged 15.7 points, 7.1...
NBAPounding The Rock

A Perfect Offseason for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are facing one of their most consequential free agency periods in recent history. The Spurs have remarkable salary cap space and intriguing, if not truly elite, young talent. They have a lottery draft pick. They have a stable and competent front office and coaching staff. They also have some limitations. San Antonio as a city will never be able to attract players on its own merits the way New York, LA, or San Francisco do. Despite some great young players who have outperformed expectations, San Antonio still lacks elite talent, and the talent they do have is concentrated at the guard positions. And our financial limitations are greater than some franchises; the luxury cap is a bigger concern for San Antonio than it is for Golden State. With that in mind, I have three big picture goals for the Spurs this office season:
NBAairalamo.com

San Antonio Spurs: JT Thor may be darkhorse first-round pick

The San Antonio Spurs appear to be doing their due diligence before the NBA Draft next month, as more and more news is being released that the Spurs are holding workouts and interviews with draft participants. Most recently, news broke that the Spurs held a workout with Ethan Thompson out of Oregon State.
NBAnews4sanantonio.com

Here's how you can watch Popovich, Team U.S.A.'s exhibition games

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and Team U.S.A. will be looking for the gold medal this summer in Tokyo and their first steps begin with five exhibition games. And here is how you can watch Team U.S.A.'s new head coach as well as the U.S. Women's National Team's exhibition games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pelicans: NBA Draft Lottery odds of each pick, how to watch/stream

The fate of the New Orleans Pelicans could once again be altered with the right luck in the NBA Draft Lottery. The Pelicans are hoping for another Zion Williamson situation, where they beat long odds, land the number one pick and add another potential superstar to their roster. Even if...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Magic come away from NBA draft lottery with fifth and eighth picks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will go to the 2021 NBA draft with two top-eight picks for the first time in franchise history. The Magic earned the fifth and eighth picks during Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. Orlando finished the regular season with the third-worst record and had a 14% chance of earning the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance of finishing in the top four.
NBABleacher Report

Warriors' Updated 2021 NBA Draft Targets After Lottery Drawing

After Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors know for certain which picks they have at their disposal. Whether they decide to keep those picks or trade them away for win-now upgrades remains to be seen, but let's assume the former until proved otherwise. The Warriors are one...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 5 cheap sharpshooters to add in free agency

If there is one thing you cannot have enough of in the modern-day NBA it is three-point specialists. The league has transitioned into a three-point heavy league and having multiple guys who can shoot the basketball efficiently will lead to winning basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers have gone against the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ranking 7 former OKC Thunder point guards 2021 playoff performances

The NBA Finals are set with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks representing the West and East respectively. While our OKC Thunder wasn’t a playoff participant there was genuine joy witnessing Chris Paul deliver perhaps his most impressive postseason performance of his career. It marks the first time in the...
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAHouston Chronicle

Aaron Wiggins will stay in the NBA draft, forgoing his senior season at Maryland

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and keep his name in the NBA draft, he told The Washington Post on Monday night. Wiggins could have returned to College Park for his senior season, but the feedback he received from NBA teams in recent weeks gave him confidence in his draft stock.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Bam Adebayo reveals how USA Select Team could help Tyler Herro

As a member of the USA Select Team, former Kentucky star and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will have a chance to work against some of the best players in the world. And another former Wildcat, and Herro's Miami Heat teammate in Bam Adebayo, said he thinks the experience could help Herro find the next level of his game.
NBAHoops Habit

NBA: Playing smoke or fire with NBA superstar trade rumors

The NBA trade rumor mill is always working overtime, churning out delicious morsels for fans and the media to latch onto. Speculation, anonymous reports and endless wishes swirl across the league’s landscape. In a league where stars mean everything, where those stars play will determine who wins championships. Two factors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy