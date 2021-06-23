Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

International Cooperative Alliance Names American Businessman Howard Brodsky Chairperson of newly formed Co-op 20

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), representing over 1 billion members worldwide, has formed the Co-op 20, a new G20 working group, and named American businessman Howard Brodsky as chairperson. The group is designed to educate G20 leaders on the importance of cooperative businesses and share examples of the positive impact they have made in communities during the COVID-19 crisis and recovery.

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooperatives#Ica#G20#Prweb#The Co Op 20#American#The G20 Engagement Groups#Ica#Italian#B20#Civil Society#C20#Co Founder#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyWashington Times

CERTH: Research thrives on International Cooperation

Established in 2000 and bringing together five scientific Institutes, the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), is a basic & applied research organization with the mission to advance knowledge towards society impact; from climate change, green energy and sustainability, to artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and the Internet of Things, holistic approaches to healthcare and nutrition, autonomous vehicles and the smart evolution of cities. “Today, CERTH is considered to be one of the leading centers in Greece and is listed among the top 15 European Institutions in terms of participation in competitive European funded research” said Dr. Dimitrios Tzovaras, Chairman of CERTH.
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

Local cooperatives raising awareness of a ‘people-centered’ approach to commerce on International Co-ops Day

Cooperatives are all about community. And today is geared toward celebrating the worldwide community of cooperatives. The United Nations in 1992 formally recognized International Co-ops Day as the first Saturday in July, joining the International Cooperative Alliance in a celebration established in 1923. And while not all co-ops and credit unions in Franklin County are marking the occasion this July 3, those affiliated with them took the opportunity to praise the co-operative model.
EconomyLodging

AHLA and AAHOA Form the American Hospitality Alliance

BOSTON—The nation’s two largest hotel and lodging associations, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), announced the creation of the American Hospitality Alliance (AHA) at the International Society of Hotel Associations’ summer meeting. The American Hospitality Alliance will promote the hospitality industry at the state and local levels by harnessing the power and influence of industry leaders and directing it toward advocacy and political engagement. The strategic partnership between AAHOA, AHLA, and leading state hospitality associations will encourage pooling resources and streamlining efforts to educate lawmakers at the state and local levels.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

'International cooperation answer to COVID challenge'

Matera [Itlay], June 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting here and said that international cooperation is the answer to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that institutional multilateralism has been found wanting and reforms have many forms...
Carpinteria, CApacbiztimes.com

Procore expands into Middle East and North Africa

Procore Technologies, a Carpinteria-based company that provides software to the construction industry, announced an expansion into the Middle East and North Africa on July 6. The effort will be undertaken in partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor for the government of Abu Dhabi that owns shares in Procore.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

ISO Certification Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, SGS S.A., Intertek Group

The latest study released on the Global ISO Certification Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The ISO Certification market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key individuals to have prepared to-access and self-investigated study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Greenpro Incubator Company Angkasa-X Signs MOU

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Angkasa-X has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HallBru Tech Brunei to form a strategic partnership in promoting internet connectivity through Angkasa-X's ASEAN-LINK low earth orbit "LEO" satellite constellation for Borneo Island, BIMP-EAGA Region.(https://bimp-eaga.asia)
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Matteo Tonello is Managing Director of ESG Research at The Conference Board, Inc., Jason D. Schloetzer is Associate Professor of Business Administration at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, and Francine McKenna is an independent journalist and Adjunct Professor of international business in the MBA program at American University’s Kogod School of Business. This post is based on CEO Succession Practices in the Russell 3000 and S&P 500: 2021 Edition, published by The Conference Board, Heidrick & Struggles, and ESGAUGE.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Economydallassun.com

Citigroup launches hiring spree in Africa

The US investment bank Citigroup is increasing its headcount in sub-Saharan Africa by 10%. It has emerged as the largest arranger of debt sales in sub-Saharan Africa this year for the first time since 2018. US rival Goldman Sachs Group is similarly hiring to grow its reach in the region...
Ohio StateHouston Chronicle

World Synergy Awarded 2021 Best Employers in Ohio by Crain's Cleveland Business

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. This is the third year Crain's Cleveland has published the Best Employers list in partnership with Best Companies Group. Their mission is to celebrate employers that foster a work-life balance while also considering employee retention and recognizing diversity initiatives. The list was compiled through a rigorous application process and verified through detailed descriptions of the employer's benefits, policies, and practices and extensive Employee Engagement & Satisfaction surveys. World Synergy was recognized for our diversity training, employee recognition platforms, remote work processes, and more.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Shale rushes to lock in oil rally as OPEC+ rift roils market

As soon as OPEC+ negotiations fell apart on Monday, stoking fears of a supply squeeze and sending oil prices soaring, U.S. shale executives began hitting the phones. They weren’t ordering their crews to drill for more oil. They weren’t game-planning a miraculous comeback in American crude production. They were securing hedges -- locking in prices for the oil they plan to produce next year and protecting themselves against a potential market slump, people familiar with the trades said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Cortex Application Aims for Web with Crypto at Core

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. YouBase, Inc. is launching a revolutionary new platform for web3 called Cortex App. Cortex will make it simple to create web pages and display digital assets on a fully decentralized web where each page has both a cryptographic address and web address. The platform...
San Antonio, TXHouston Chronicle

German auto parts plant linked to Tesla pulls into San Antonio

A German auto parts manufacturing company with ties to Tesla is coming to the East Side. ElringKlinger AG is moving into a building at 4222 IH-35, near Fort Sam Houston, according to reporting by the Express-News. The plant is poised to bring 52 new, full-time jobs over four years, including...
BusinessStamford Advocate

JUWAI IQI Appoints Standard Chartered and Salesforce Veteran Haroon Anwar SNR VP - Vietnam & Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Juwai IQI has appointed Standard Chartered and Salesforce veteran Haroon Anwar as Senior Vice President – Vietnam and Cambodia. He will work with Juwai IQI's executive team and the country management teams to enhance market penetration and sales. He will focus on major real estate developers, lenders, establishing new offices, recruiting team members, technology, and marketing.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy