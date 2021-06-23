Alloy Group acquires Dec-Tam Corporation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (FSE: 71A) (WKN: A1JMFL) CEO, Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Consulting Agreement with Mr. Robin Shaffer. Robin has extensive sales and marketing experience in HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Robin will be assisting the Company with its sales strategies. The initial focus will be in the California market where utility rates are high, and the Company's products can generate very effective savings in energy consumption and good ROI.