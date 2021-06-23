'The draft overall, I like it': Thunder falls to No. 6 in NBA Draft, but Sam Presti is optimistic

Nothing is set in stone in the NBA Draft. Even if the Detroit Pistons have already won the NBA Lottery and will be allowed to select first in the 2021 NBA Draft, trades can still shake up draft night as they have in the past. Whether it was the Milwaukee Bucks trading Dirk Nowitzki to the Dallas Mavericks, the Seattle Supersonics shipping Scottie Pippen to the Chicago Bulls, or the Charlotte Hornets sending Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers, draft night trades can change the course of a franchise.