'The draft overall, I like it': Thunder falls to No. 6 in NBA Draft, but Sam Presti is optimistic

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day Thunder fans had circled for months ended in disappointment. Hopes of two top-five draft picks and a 75% chance of at least one came crashing down with none. The Thunder’s projected No. 4 pick fell to No. 6 in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, and the 48% chance OKC had at landing Houston’s pick came up empty. Houston was awarded the No. 2 selection, meaning the Rockets will keep their pick since it was top-four protected.

