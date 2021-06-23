Lawmakers abandon investigative subpoenas for judges' records

A district court judge last week denied two former Democratic lawmakers' request to halt a new law granting the Republican governor expanded power to appoint judges. Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon in a July 2 order denied the request submitted by Barbara Bessette and Tom Winter, writing they had failed to establish imminent harm would be done by the new law. In a separate lawsuit, the Montana Supreme Court upheld the new law as constitutional less than a month ago. Bessette and Winter had sought a restraining order to halt the process underway to appoint a district court judge in Cascade County, saying the new law violated the separation of powers provision of the Montana Constitution.