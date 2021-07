Despite all the changes in Boston to the front office and coaching staff, there is still an NBA draft to prepare for. This July caps off the first draft process with Brad Stevens in charge as the President of Basketball Operations, and it is one of great importance to the franchise. There are already six players on rookie deals currently inhabiting the roster. If his recent trade of Kemba Walker and the 16th pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder is any indication, Stevens isn’t afraid to make moves and put his touch on the roster immediately.