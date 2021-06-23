Cancel
NBA

Cavs to pick 3rd in NBA Draft

By Mark Schwab
cleveland19.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers did not win the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they still had a good night. In a draft considered to have 4-5 premium picks, the Wine and Gold will have their choice of a few of them. Detroit won the...

