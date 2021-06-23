Cavs to pick 3rd in NBA Draft

Trade the 3rd Overall Pick in a Package for an Established Veteran. This option is much more intriguing than the previous one. If the Cavs are able to package their pick with a player like Kevin Love, Taurean Prince, or Cedi Osman, in order to get back a very good veteran player, then I would consider it. The only issue with this decision is it depends on the player that we would be getting back. If we could trade our pick and Kevin Love for Kristaps Porzingis, then I’d be all in. I just don’t think that we have many assets to add to our pick in order to bring back a potential all-star. I say potential all-star because that is what I truly believe is going to be available to us at pick number three.