The acting seed was planted when Jared Wofford of Naperville was just 10 years old. It just took a couple more decades to blossom. "My mom took me to an agency in the Oak Brook area for acting and modeling," says Wofford, the middle of three children born to Tommie and Tina Wofford. But it didn't take. No modeling, no plays, not even during his years at Waubonsie Valley High School.