EXCLUSIVE: 'Why are you keeping my children from me, Andrew?' Explosive video shows socialite Jasmine Hartin confronting partner - son of Lord Michael Ashcroft - who she says has refused to let her see their kids since leaving prison

By Ben Ashford For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

The wealthy socialite accused of shooting dead a top Belizean police officer lashes out at her partner and accuses him of denying her access to their kids in explosive video obtained by DailyMail.com.

Jasmine Hartin - charged with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott - filmed on her cell phone as she chased Andrew Ashcroft, the son of influential British billionaire, Lord Michael Ashcroft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nT5zv_0acWLYIU00
Jasmine Hartin - charged with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott - filmed on her cell phone as she chased  the father of her children Andrew Ashcroft

‘Why won’t you let me see the kids Andrew? Why won’t you let me see the children?’ Hartin, 32, says as she confronts Ashcroft in a hotel kitchen.

‘Why are you stopping me from being at my house and seeing my kids Andrew? You don’t want to be on camera? Why are you keeping my children from me Andrew? You lied to my whole family. Let me see my children.’

Hartin continues to pursue the dad of her two young twins, Charlie and Elle, out of the restaurant as he repeatedly pleads ‘stop, stop.’

Another female voice from off camera adds: ‘It’s going in the newspaper Andrew. You lied to my family Andrew.’

DailyMail.com understands the clash took place Tuesday afternoon at the luxurious Alaia Hotel which Hartin ran with her common law husband before she ‘accidentally’ gunned down Jemmott, 42, last month on a secluded pier in San Pedro island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YBZX_0acWLYIU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVyfm_0acWLYIU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB4gz_0acWLYIU00
Hartin and Ashcroft with their children in happier times at Belize's first Marriott Luxury Resort 

The couple’s apartment is next door in another swank complex called the Grand Colony but Hartin, a Canadian national, has been living in Cayo, on the opposite side of Belize, since she was released two weeks ago on bail of 30,000 Belizean dollars ($15,000).

In a second video recorded Tuesday she is seen being confronted by guards as she walks towards Andrew in the distance. ‘I’m walking up right now to try to see my kids and all of the girls are on standby. And there’s Andrew too, Andrew’s running so I can’t see my children,’ Hartin says.

‘Security is literally stopping me from seeing my children right now. Wow, so you’ve been instructed by Andrew to stop me from seeing my children? That’s correct?

Referring to Ashcroft, she adds: ‘He’s gonna rot in hell for this. Like I’m not going through enough.’

Hartin was arrested in the early hours of May 28 after Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating dead beside a pier on the upscale vacation island of San Pedro.

A security guard heard a ‘loud bang’ at 12:45am and police arrived to find Canadian national Hartin ‘covered in red substance as that of blood’ and Jemmott floating dead on his back 30ft from the shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6Yb6_0acWLYIU00
The blonde socialite was holed up in a tiny concrete cell at the stiflingly hot police and magistrates court complex in San Pedro, the tropical resort's only town. She was pictured behind bars by local media after her arrest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X58Ik_0acWLYIU00
Hartin was moved to Belize Central Prison after being charged with manslaughter by negligence

An expended shell casing was still lodged inside the gun which was found on the Mata Rocks hotel pier along with a magazine, live bullets and a pool of blood.

Hartin was taken to the nearby San Pedro police station where she allegedly told another inmate that she was not responsible for the killing and that the fatal shot was fired from a passing boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAWpw_0acWLYIU00
Hartin was arrested for 'accidentally' shooting dead police superintendent Henry Jemmott with his own service weapon

But after spending the weekend behind bars, Hartin gave a statement in the presence of her attorney, Godfrey Smith, saying the off-duty officer was showing her how to handle his firearm as the pair drank and hung out.

Investigators accepted her claim that she fired accidentally and charged the mother-of-two with manslaughter by negligence, the least serious charge she could have faced and one that will likely result in just a fine.

In the wake of the shooting, Hartin was refused bail and transferred to mainland Belize, where the so-called ‘Queen of the Alaia’ spent eight days at notorious Hattieville prison, which once featured on the Netflix documentary ‘Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.’

She was eventually free, however, when Smith convinced a Supreme Court judge that it would ‘defy logic’ for Hartin to flee the Central American country when she was facing a relatively mild punishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlosv_0acWLYIU00
Hartin left her luxury hotel, Alaia (pictured) and walked a short distance down a beach to a small wooden jetty to meet Jemmott

DailyMail.com revealed in the wake of the shooting that Jemmott had boasted to a friend that he had a date on the night of his death but wouldn’t tell him who it was. He said he would take his secret ‘to the grave’ when the curious pal asked for details of the mystery woman.

Hartin is required to check in daily with cops and surrender her passport while she waits for the courts to determine her fate. She’s believed to be staying at a secure retreat in the Cayo region of western Belize, close to the border with Guatemala, which is close to where Jemmott lived with his long-term partner, Romit Wilson.

Lord Ashcroft, 75, is a former deputy chairman and key financial backer of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party. He also holds Belizean citizenship, has invested heavily in the country and has represented it at the United Nations.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

