Orlando Magic come away from NBA Draft Lottery with fifth and eighth picks

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman will have two top-eight draft picks to further construct his roster for the 2021-22 season. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Magic will go to the 2021 NBA Draft with two top-eight picks for the first time in franchise history.

The Magic earned the fifth and eighth picks during Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. Orlando finished the regular season with the third-worst record in the NBA and had a 14% chance of earning the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance of finishing in the top four.

The Detroit Pistons earned the No. 1 pick, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. Orlando was jumped in the lottery order by Cleveland (fifth) and Toronto (seventh).

Oklahoma City will follow Orlando at sixth, with Golden State getting the seventh pick (from Minnesota).

Sacramento, New Orleans, Charlotte, San Antonio, Indiana and Golden State round out spots 9-14.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman was disappointed in falling short of a higher pick, but ultimately felt his team still scored a victory by getting a second pick.

“Obviously, you go through a long season, and it’s been a grind, and you hope to cash in those chips at the end but that’s the nature of this (lottery) stuff. It’s like I’ve always said that it’s not a calculated risk. It’s just a risk. It’s just kind of dumb luck,” Weltman said. “You obviously want to win the lottery and come away with the number one pick, but I do think that there were two shots for us to get lucky tonight and we did get lucky on the other one, which is we walked away with two top-eight picks.”

The seventh spot in the lottery standings has been especially lucky for teams since the NBA flattened the odds after the 2018 lottery. The Pelicans moved up from No. 7 to No. 1 in 2019 and drafted Zion Williamson. A year ago, the Hornets went from No. 7 to No. 3, where they picked eventual Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. It was the Raptors’ turn to move up from that spot this time.

The Magic’s No. 8 pick comes via its trade deadline deal with the Chicago Bulls for two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic and reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

The move began Orlando’s latest rebuild as it also traded fellow franchise mainstays Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon. The moves brought back young talent and draft assets, including the Bulls’ first-round pick. The trade with Chicago didn’t seem as risky at the time, with the Bulls sitting at 19-24 in 10th in the East but were just 3½ games out of fourth.

But the Bulls failed to gain any traction in the standings after Vucevic’s arrival. A month after the trade, they were nine games below .500 and were 7½ games out of fourth. It looked for a time like they might wind up in the bottom six of the league and reduce the Magic’s chances of keeping the pick. But the Bulls wound up in a three-way tie for eighth.

Had Chicago’s pick moved into the top four, it would have conveyed to Orlando for the 2022 draft with top-three protection.

The Magic, who had the fifth and 10th picks (as well as the 13th) for the 2000 draft, currently have seven players who are 23 or younger, and now are poised to add more impact players through the draft. How the Magic approach the draft remains to be seen, but Weltman said in his end-of-the-season media session that the Magic might look more at positional need rather than targeting the best player available.

With two top-eight picks, the Magic have some flexibility to do both.

“I do believe that there are some unique, very talented candidates to become the players that outperform that (draft) position,” Weltman said. “We’re very excited to be able to start to get to know those kids. We’ll begin that (workout) process when we get back from Chicago, and to have two of them (picks) is exciting for us.”

The draft class features five prospects widely considered to be a tier above the rest of the pack: Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, USC center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, G League shooting guard Jalen Green and G League forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Cunningham is widely considered the front-runner to go No. 1.

Cunningham, Mobley and Suggs are one-and-done college players while Green and Kuminga passed up college offers to play for the G League Ignite this past season. Cunningham, Mobley and Suggs will be 20 entering their rookie campaigns while Green will turn 20 in February and Kuminga will turn 19 on Oct. 6.