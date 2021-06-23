2021 NBA Draft lottery: Detroit Pistons grab first pick, Golden State Warriors with two selections

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery was held Tuesday evening ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

A total of 14 teams were vying for the right to pick at the top of a loaded draft class, including the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic boasting the top odds to land the top pick.

A whole heck of a lot was at stake with top prospects Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs attempting to find out where they will land when the draft comes calling later this summer .

In the end, the Detroit Pistons received the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. Here’s how the top-14 breaks down .

2021 NBA Draft lottery results

Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

2021 NBA Draft lottery notes

The Detroit Pistons had a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. They did just that, enabling general manager Troy Weaver the ability to build around youngsters Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves top-three protected pick has now landed with the Golden State Warriors stemming from the D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins trade back in February of 2020. Golden State has two picks in the lottery at seven and 14 overall.

The Toronto Raptors had just a 31.9% chance of landing a top-four pick despite some major struggles last season. Much to the liking of front office head Masai Ujiri, they beat those odds by acquiring the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. That could go a long way in adding a young talent to team up with Fred Van Vleet and Pascal Siakam.

The Orlando Magic will now be making two of the first eight picks with the fifth and eighth selections. The latter pick conveyed to Orlando from the Chicago Bulls stemming from the Nikola Vučević blockbuster deal during the NBA trade deadline back on March 25.

Fresh off one of the worst seasons in modern NBA history, Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone was sweating it out Tuesday evening. If said pick landed outside of the top four, it would have went to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead, Houston will pick No. 2 as it attempts to initiate what promises to be a long-term rebuild.

More must-reads: