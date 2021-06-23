Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR YORK AND POLK COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Clarks to Stromsburg to near Shelby, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Polk around 815 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Benedict, Gresham, Waco, York and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH