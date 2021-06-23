Cancel
Bullet-riddled body of slain crime boss Bilal Hamze is carried to his Islamic funeral at Sydney's biggest mosque by family and associates - as cops watch on amid fears of gang war escalation

By Daniel Piotrowski
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Gangster Bilal Hamze has been laid to rest six days after he was gunned down in a hail of bullets after taking a woman on a date in Sydney's CBD.

Family and about 100 associates, most wearing hoodies and sneakers, watched on as Hamze's green coffin was carried into Lakemba Mosque on Wednesday morning, ahead of midday prayers.

Hamze, the cousin of notorious Brothers 4 Life gang leader Bassam Hamzy, was shot dead as he left trendy Japanese restaurant Kid Kyoto on Bridge Street, near Circular Quay, just before 11pm.

Ahead of his funeral, which was closely monitored by dozens of uniformed and plain-clothed police inluding the gang-busting Raptor Squad, Hamze's body was washed in private and by relatives only.

In a social media post, the family said it was of 'extreme importance' that no mourners attended the body washing, an Islamic funeral tradition, aside from relatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtIux_0acWL3GS00
 Family members carry the coffin of slain gangster Bilal Hamze ahead of his funeral prayer service at Lakemba mosque
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QI8NI_0acWL3GS00
Hamze's green coffin was carried into the wash bay area of the mosque ahead of his funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSZtk_0acWL3GS00
Mourners in hoodies filed into Lakemba Mosque for the funeral of the slain crime boss 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgRzX_0acWL3GS00
Hamze, the cousin of notorious Brothers 4 Life gang leader Bassam Hamzy, was shot dead in a brazen drive-by shooting in Sydney's CBD on Thursday night after an underworld contract was placed on his head. Photo courtesy of News Corp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49y2Ty_0acWL3GS00
The procession from the funeral parlour to the mosque was led by a young man in a Milano Di Rouge balaclava
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qaEb_0acWL3GS00
Among the mourners was Ahmed Elomar (left), the brother of notorious ISIS terrorist Mohammed Elomar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWIh1_0acWL3GS00
Female mourners were ushered into a  separate area of the mosque as they arrived for Hamze's funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBUGu_0acWL3GS00
A heavy police presence was seen around the mosque amid fears of tensions between mourners or even retaliation 

Dozens of male mourners carried the crime boss's green coffin emblazoned with Arabic writing into the mosque just after 11am.

Women in burqas were seen entering the mosque and were ushered to a separate area.

Among the mourners was Ahmed Elomar, the brother of notorious ISIS terrorist Mohammed Elomar.

Following the funeral, Hamze's body was taken to Rookwood Cemetery for burial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgLZg_0acWL3GS00
Hamze was shot dead in Sydney's CBD on Thursday night after dining at a Japanese restaurant. Friends gathered on Wednesday to pay respects for the cousin of Brothers For Life founder Bassam Hamzy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQCec_0acWL3GS00
Hoodie-wearing mourners make their way into the mosque for the funeral of Bilal Hamze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5CdX_0acWL3GS00
Police say Hamze's execution is the result of an escalating feud between the Alameddine and Hamze clans, and underworld conflict between associates of the two families
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06b7xX_0acWL3GS00
Among the mourners was Hamze's mother Maha who was shot herself up to eight times in a drive-by shooting at her Auburn home in 2020. Pictured are mourners arriving at the mosque

Hamze, who had a distinctive tear-shaped tattoo under his right eye, was walking along Bridge St when up to 10 shots were fired at him from a stolen black Audi.

He died a short time later in St Vincent's Hospital.

Police say Hamze's execution is the result of an escalating feud between the Alameddine and Hamze clans, and underworld conflict between associates of the two families.

Hamze is his third close relative to die in the past 12 months. His younger brother Mejid was gunned down at his Condell Park home last October and his father Khaled died of illness in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLD9D_0acWL3GS00
Women were ushered into a separate area of the mosque ahead of the funeral 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODT6B_0acWL3GS00
Relatives arriving at the mosque for the washing of Hamze's body
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ArCm_0acWL3GS00
The underworld boss, who had a distinctive tear-shaped tattoo under his right eye, was walking along Bridge St after leaving trendy Japanese restaurant Kid Kyoto when up to 10 shots were fired at him from a stolen black Audi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNTLK_0acWL3GS00
A steady stream of luxury cars arrived at the mosque on Wednesday morning for the funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XUhe_0acWL3GS00
The service at Lakemba Mosque, in Sydney's south west, comes amid police fears of trouble from the rival Alameddine clan, amid an escalating underworld conflict between associates of the two families
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Tmcj_0acWL3GS00
A burnt out Audi was found a few hours later in Northwood, on Sydney's lower north shore

Detectives from the NSW Police State Crime Command's Homicide Squad have established Strike Force Englorie to investigate the 'brutal execution-style murder'.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said a 'major line of inquiry' would be whether the murder was linked to rising tensions between warring Middle Eastern crime families or the recent Operation Ironside busts last week.

'Police were told a number of shots were fired by a per or persons … more than one person anyway, who was passing in a black vehicle,' Superintendent Doherty said.

'This was a brutal execution-style murder that was carried out in a busy street in the middle of Sydney CBD.'

'It was extremely fortunate that no members of the public were injured.

'We believe he left an establishment nearby and as he walked onto Bridge Street he was shot down in a hail of bullets.'

Criminal Groups Squad Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said Hamze had been warned he was a target of a rival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naBAE_0acWL3GS00
Hamze will then be buried in the Islamic section of Rockwood cemetery following the service at Lakemba Mosque

'He has been warned that he is at risk, he has been given advice as to his safety,' Mr Critchlow said on Friday.

'That advice was not received in the sense it was given. He sought to live his life the way he wanted to and made some choices.

Mr Critchlow said police were 'certainly concerned' and had been monitoring the situation.

'There are regular things that arise in the criminal space that that we act upon quietly and in a way that doesn't attract attention and we avert a lot of these crimes,' he said.

'But ultimately if a violent criminal group wishes to use violence towards another person to achieve their own goals, they will do it.

'What we do now is gather the evidence and lock them up.'

