Lou Lamoriello confirmed on Tuesday that Jean-Gabriel Pageau had surgery on his hand on Monday to repair an injury he suffered presumably the playoffs. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had hinted that it was a possibility on Sunday when he met with reporters following exit interviews, but did not say what had ailed him during the New York Islanders postseason run. Lamoriello said that Pageau would be ready 100 percent ready for training camp in September.