A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.