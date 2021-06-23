Free MLB Picks For Today 6/23/2021

The San Francisco Giants have one of the best records in MLB at 42-25 which puts them in the lead at the NL West Standings, the Dodgers trailing them by one full game. The Giants won eight of their last 12 games. San Francisco ranks 20th only with a team batting average of .232, but they are tied at 9th with 304 runs scored and 9th as well with .317 OBP. Shortstop Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with a .253 batting average, a team-high 15 homers, 44 RBIs, and .339 OBP. Catcher Buster Posey leads the Giants with a team-high 54 hits. Anthony DeSclafani gets the ball for the Wednesday night game. The righty is 6-2 with a 3.09 ERA. In over 75.2 innings of work so far, DeSclafani has 56 hits, 26 earned runs, allowed eight homers, 21 walks, and struck out 66 batters.