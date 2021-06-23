Free MLB Picks For Today 6/23/2021

Cancel
Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Pick Prediction 6/23/2021. White Sox at Pirates—MLB pick is Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates to play over the total of 8.5 runs. Starting for Chicago will be Dylan Cease. The righthander in his past six starts has allowed 22 earned runs in 29 innings. Chase De Jong counters for the Pirates. In his past three starts the righthander has surrendered eight earned runs with seven walks in fourteen innings. Huge step down in class for this White Sox team facing the Pirates pitching staff after back to back series against the Astros and Rays. Pirates bullpen past ten games and ERA of 6.62 and WHIP of 1.53. Play Chicago and Pittsburgh over 8.5.

