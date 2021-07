The governor kicked off the month of July by announcing a vaccine lottery in hopes of reaching a 70% inoculation rate among residents 16 and older in the state. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes (said as “my” shot), which launched July 1, is inviting all Michiganders age 12 and older that received at least one vaccine between Dec. 1 and July 10 to register for a chance to win millions of dollars.