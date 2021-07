KEYSER - Mineral County has received $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds and will be distributing it among several entities for a variety of programs. ARP funding is iniitally allocated to city and county governments as reimbursement for money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Susan Economou, deputy director of the West Virginia Municipal League, once received it can be placed in the city or county’s general fund and put to use in many ways.