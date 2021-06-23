Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank of Japan policymakers saw prospects of quicker recovery in April

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board members voiced hope in April that the massive stimulus deployed by nations will quicken Japan's economic recovery, with domestic consumption potentially providing a tailwind as accumulated savings get spent. While exports have already benefitted from solid global demand, consumption will rebound if vaccinated...

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Japan#Economic Recovery#Inflation#Reuters#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
MarketsForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Declines Ahead Of Fed Minutes

The Japanese yen fell against its key counterparts on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s release of minutes from the June meeting that could offer more clues on the central bank’s policy outlook. Market participants keenly await the minutes to see whether there is a growing support among officials...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Appreciates As RBA Retains Key Rate; Reduces QE

The Australian dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged and scaled back the bond purchase program, reflecting a robust economic recovery. The RBA maintained its record low cash rate and the three-year government...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Firms After RBA Decision

The Australian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged and said it will continue its bond buying program when it ends in early September. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its cash rate...
Economyinvesting.com

Vietnam’s PM Mandates Central Bank to Study Crypto Implementation

© Reuters. Vietnam’s PM Mandates Central Bank to Study Crypto Implementation. Vietnam’s prime minister mandated its Central Bank to study and pilot crypto implementation. The country plans on forming a digital Government through crypto adoption. Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance set up a group to study virtual assets and crypto. Phạm...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Italy's economy to grow 5 pct this year, central bank predicts

ROME, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The positive impact of Italy's vaccination campaign on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic would also boost the country's economic recovery, enabling the eurozone's third largest economy to grow about five percent this year, the governor of Italy's central bank said on Tuesday. "Thanks to...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.16%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.16%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Hitachi...
Worldfroggyweb.com

Kuroda stresses BOJ’s readiness to ease more to beat pandemic pain

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s readiness to ease monetary policy further if needed, with a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy. Kuroda said economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the time being as curbs to...
Businesswkzo.com

Bank of Canada survey suggests broadening of economic recovery ahead

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Business sentiment in Canada continues to improve with hard-hit firms becoming more confident that sales will pick up as vaccines roll out, suggesting a broadening of the economic recovery ahead, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday. The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator reached its...
Worldactionforex.com

BoJ upgraded economic assessment of 2 regions, downgraded 2, kept 5 unchanged

In the Regional Economic Report, BoJ upgraded economic assessment of 2 regions (Hokuriku and Kinki), downgraded 2 regions (Chugoku and Shikoku), and kept 5 regions unchanged (Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetse, Tokaiand Kyshu-Okinawa). It added: “while they reported that their economy had remained in a severe situation due to the impact of...
Businesskitco.com

BOJ cautiously upbeat on regional Japan as divergence widens

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan offered a cautiously optimistic view on the country's regional economies, pointing to divergent trends in areas gaining from robust exports and those still hurt by weak consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a quarterly report released on Monday, the BOJ raised its assessment...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

‘Digital Yen could reshape changes in Japan’s financial industry’

Several countries are discussing the adoption of digital currencies to be issued by their respective central banks recently, as cryptocurrencies continued to find a place in their financial systems. Following the April announcement, a Japanese lawmaker recently told Reuters that a clearer picture of Japan’s anticipated digital Yen would be obtained late next year.
Businesskfgo.com

Analysis: Ghosts of crises past haunt policymakers and markets

LONDON (Reuters) – A hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve has woken up world markets to the prospect that policymakers might soon start withdrawing monetary and fiscal stimulus — and the risk of too-hasty action that could choke off the economic recovery before it is secured. Fed officials have brought...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China setting pace in central bank digital currency -Japan ex-regulator Endo

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s progress toward issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will have a huge impact on how quickly advanced economies follow suit, former top Japanese financial regulator Toshihide Endo told Reuters. Central banks have accelerated efforts to develop digital currencies to modernise financial systems. The People’s Bank...
Economyspglobal.com

Japan's banks face rising climate activism despite vetoed motions

Shareholder activism in Japan has been growing in recent years, mostly directed at corporate governance issues in large companies. Although activist investors failed to push through climate motions at two megabanks in Japan over the past year, pressure is building on lenders to rein in financing for fossil fuel projects and support an international effort against global warming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy