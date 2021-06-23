Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood mourns the loss of Liberty High School student Matías Rogers

By Kaitlyn Gleeson
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 16, a head-on motor vehicle collision on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads claimed the life of 16-year-old Matías Rogers, a phenomenal student and accomplished track and cross-country athlete. The news shocked the community, as Rogers’ personality and friendliness had touched the hearts of many. According to the California Highway Patrol press release, the young man was proclaimed deceased at the scene. The two other individuals involved in the accident were quickly transported to John Muir with critical injuries. News of the death of Rogers greatly impacted the lives of an innumerable amount of people. Outside of his family, Rogers had a positive impact on the lives of his coach, teammates, and educators that had him in their classes.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
690
Followers
19K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Rogers#Race#A P#Limitless#Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.

Comments / 2

Community Policy