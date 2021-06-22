Peggs VFD offers more than just fire protection

The City of Mullins is accepting applications for the position of Firefighter. This position will work full-time, 24 hours on/48 hours off duty rotation. Applicant must be able to perform the following duties: emergency response, fire suppression, auto extrication, hazardous material response, confined space rescue, fire prevention, public education, apparatus operations, vehicle and station maintenance, equipment testing, and any other duty assigned by the Fire Chief. The position requires knowledge of pump operations and safe emergency vehicle driving practices. All applicants must be dependable, reliable, and operate as a team player. The position requires the following: 18 years of age; high school diploma or GED; valid SCDL with a minimum of Class E endorsement or obtain within 6-12 months employment; clear criminal history; good physical condition and able to operate under highly stressful conditions; minimum of 2 years firefighting experience (paid or volunteer); minimum SC Fire Academy classes 1112, 1121, 1131, or IFSAC Fighter 1; pass a pre-employment drug test. Applications may be obtained by contacting City Hall, 151 E Front Street, PO Drawer 408, Mullins SC 29574; phone 843-464-9583 or application may be downloaded from City website www.mullinssc.us. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.