Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BOJ policymakers saw prospects of quicker recovery in April – minutes

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board members agreed that the massive stimulus measures deployed by advanced nations may help quicken the pace of recovery in the Japanese and global economies, minutes of their April policy-setting meeting showed on Wednesday. The upbeat assessment on the outlook reinforces market expectations that...

wncy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Japan#Inflation#Reuters#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businesswincountry.com

Euro near 3-month low after German data, dollar awaits Fed

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro traded near a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after German data raised doubts about the strength of the economic recovery, while the U.S. currency awaited the minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting. The European single currency changed hands at $1.1820, having...
EconomyWNCY

Japan budget framework features special spending on growth areas

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan unveiled an annual budget framework on Wednesday for the next fiscal year aimed at boosting growth in areas targeted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, with eyes on a post-pandemic era, finance ministry officials said. The budget framework, approved by Suga’s cabinet, underscores the premier’s aim of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian dlr below 75 cents on dovish c.bank, NZ$ falters

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar held below the critical chart level of 75 U.S. cents on Wednesday as traders wagered the country’s central bank will keep monetary policy ultra easy for a long time to come, while its New Zealand peer stumbled from three-week highs. The Australian...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields fall on strong results of BOJ buying operation

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. treasury yields, as the market witnessed strong results of the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation. The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.030%, and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to...
MarketsForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Declines Ahead Of Fed Minutes

The Japanese yen fell against its key counterparts on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s release of minutes from the June meeting that could offer more clues on the central bank’s policy outlook. Market participants keenly await the minutes to see whether there is a growing support among officials...
BusinessWNCY

Analysis-Reflation rethink sends bond markets into a spin

LONDON (Reuters) – An economy powering back from the COVID-19 shock and resurgent inflation is yesterday’s story if the sharp rally in the world’s biggest bond markets in the last 24 hours is anything to go by. Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasuries have shot up, pushing yields down 8 basis...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia's Cbank Tapers QE but Affirms Low Rates Outlook

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Tuesday took its first step towards tempering its massive stimulus as employment proves far stronger than previously expected, although actual rate hikes remain a distant prospect. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held the cash rate at a record low 0.1% in a widely...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Pivot, Inflation Boost Emerging Market Interest Rate Hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Appreciates As RBA Retains Key Rate; Reduces QE

The Australian dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged and scaled back the bond purchase program, reflecting a robust economic recovery. The RBA maintained its record low cash rate and the three-year government...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Firms After RBA Decision

The Australian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged and said it will continue its bond buying program when it ends in early September. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its cash rate...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency’s allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Dollar demand overshadows RBA

The RBA was more hawkish than anticipated, given the aussie a boost. Australian TD Securities Inflation improved from -0.2% to 0.4% in June. AUD/USD is at risk of falling further and challenge the 0.7400 threshold. The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7598 during Asian trading hours, as the aussie got boosted...
Businesswolfstreet.com

Bank of Japan Stops QE, Reserve Bank of Australia Starts Tapering, Bank of Canada & Bank of England Already Tapering, Amid Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes in Emerging Markets

The Fed is a laggard, now discussing when and how to taper QE. The ECB is an even bigger laggard, as inflation begins to rage. The Fed is a laggard, not the leader, in ending the ridiculously easy money policies. At the ECB, internal resistance is building against its asset purchases but for now is getting squashed, leaving the ECB even further behind than the Fed.
Worldactionforex.com

BoJ upgraded economic assessment of 2 regions, downgraded 2, kept 5 unchanged

In the Regional Economic Report, BoJ upgraded economic assessment of 2 regions (Hokuriku and Kinki), downgraded 2 regions (Chugoku and Shikoku), and kept 5 regions unchanged (Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetse, Tokaiand Kyshu-Okinawa). It added: “while they reported that their economy had remained in a severe situation due to the impact of...
Businesskitco.com

BOJ cautiously upbeat on regional Japan as divergence widens

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan offered a cautiously optimistic view on the country's regional economies, pointing to divergent trends in areas gaining from robust exports and those still hurt by weak consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a quarterly report released on Monday, the BOJ raised its assessment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy