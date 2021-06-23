Colorado State Epidemiologist urging vaccination as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across region

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, England got a new Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resigned for breaching his own social distancing rules, embracing an aide in his office with the images caught on CCTV. Despite rising Delta variant cases, the new minister, Sajid Javid, said there'd be no delay to lifting restrictions next month: "We see no reason to go beyond July 19, because in truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for COVID." As of Tuesday, 62.4% of the UK adult population is fully vaccinated. Public Health England data show that of 117 Delta variant deaths, 50 people had received both doses of a vaccine. UK vaccine advisers said that any potential COVID-19 vaccine booster programme should be offered in two stages from September, alongside flu vaccination.