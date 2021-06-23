Cancel
Colorado State Epidemiologist urging vaccination as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across region

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Gov. Jared Polis gathered input on ways to increase vaccination rates in Mesa County and surrounding communities on Tuesday. Dr. Herlihy is urging vaccinations as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the area. She says that preventing COVID-19 in the first place is the most effective strategy available. Although some treatments for the virus like monoclonal antibodies are effective, she urges residents to get vaccinated to prevent serious infection in the first place.

Related
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Get COVID-19 vaccinated, medical experts urge, delta variant on its way

KEARNEY — Get vaccinated against COVID-19. That was the resounding reminder from Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, both infectious disease experts with CHI Health at Creighton University. In a press conference earlier this week, the pair zeroed in on the COVID-19 delta variant, a far more contagious strain...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

COVID-19 delta variant spreads to all Hawaii counties

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which can cause more serious illness, has now been detected on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island, according to a Hawaii Department of Health press release. “The rapid spread of the delta variant is troubling, but not surprising,” said State Laboratories Division...
Public Healthcbs19.tv

Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than experts thought

CLEVELAND — There are more warnings about the Delta variant that is spreading faster than experts thought. "The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing on the virus. “Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the delta variant.”
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

First delta COVID-19 variant case confirmed in Santa Cruz County, residents urged to get fully vaccinated

Santa Cruz County’s first case of the delta COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in a sample collected earlier this month, county officials announced Tuesday. The patient, a man in his 50s who reported being fully vaccinated, experienced mild symptoms and has recovered since his sample was taken June 10. An investigation into the case is ongoing, but health experts have noted that a handful of such breakthrough cases are to be expected.
WorldMedscape News

Fast-spreading Delta Variant, Vaccination Rates, Reintroduction of Indoor Masks: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, England got a new Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resigned for breaching his own social distancing rules, embracing an aide in his office with the images caught on CCTV. Despite rising Delta variant cases, the new minister, Sajid Javid, said there'd be no delay to lifting restrictions next month: "We see no reason to go beyond July 19, because in truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for COVID." As of Tuesday, 62.4% of the UK adult population is fully vaccinated. Public Health England data show that of 117 Delta variant deaths, 50 people had received both doses of a vaccine. UK vaccine advisers said that any potential COVID-19 vaccine booster programme should be offered in two stages from September, alongside flu vaccination.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Concerns rise about how to contain COVID-19 Delta variant spread

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The deadly COVID-19 Delta variant is raising new concerns about how to stop the spread of the virus. Health officials say if more people don’t get vaccinated, infection protection measures may vary by zip code. The coronavirus vaccine does appear to be effective against the spread of...
California Statez1077fm.com

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT WARNS OF COVID-19 DELTA VARIANT

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most common variant in California. According to recent reports from the California Department of Public health, the variant now accounts for more than 35 percent of new cases, up from only 5 percent in May. The report indicates that the variant is not only highly-transmissible, but also has potential for more severe COVID-19 symptoms. While the state mask mandate has been lifted, the department recommends continuing to wear masks when indoors and with large crowds and encourages those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so.
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public Healthgainesvillebizreport.com

UF Health researcher says vaccination key to protecting against the coronavirus delta variant

The coronavirus continues to mutate and evolve, and the latest in a parade of variants is causing particular worry among infectious disease specialists. The delta variant fueled a devastating surge of cases and deaths in India, and it has proved highly transmissible while circling the globe, according to scientists. The variant has a small but rapidly increasing foothold in the United States and is already dominant in the United Kingdom, where it has delayed the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Infectious Delta Variant Is Now The Dominant Covid Strain In U.S., CDC Says

The highly infectious Delta variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, accounting for more than half of the country’s Covid-19 infections over the last two weeks and risking new waves of infection as the country fully reopens despite dangerously low levels of vaccine uptake in some areas and groups, including children.

