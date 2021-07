Is WWE going to punish Jimmy Uso after it was revealed he was arrested for a DUI? While the situation is fluid and could change at anytime is appears that there won’t be any WWE related consequences for Uso. As according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer who tweeted out: “At this point there is no actual fallout from WWE on Jimmy Uso. The company has not made a statement on the matter either. Decisions, whatever they may be, will be done soon.” Jimmy Uso’s ‘drunken meltdown’ before arrest recently leaked.