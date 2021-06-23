Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kings land No. 9 overall pick, don't move up in draft lottery

NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKings fans are used to disappointment on NBA Draft Lottery night and 2021 was no exception. In one of the best drafts in recent memory, the Kings stayed at their projected No. 9 spot, setting up an interesting five weeks leading up to the July 29 NBA Draft. Sacramento had...

www.nbcsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pervis Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Drafts#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Lottery
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWZZM 13

Detroit Pistons secure 1st pick in draft lottery

The Detroit Pistons snagged the first pick for the NBA draft lottery Tuesday evening. The Pistons finished the year with the league's second worst record, and had a 14% chance to get the top pick. Ben Wallace, co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive, a former Pistons player and a member...
NBAWKHM

Pistons Draw First #1 Overall Draft Pick Since 1970

The wait to see what draft pick the Detroit Pistons will draw is over. The Pistons pulled the #1 overall draft pick ending a 51 year draught. The Pistons are projected to draft Oklahoma State star Freshman Cade Cunningham who averaged just over 20 points per game last season with The Cowboys.
NBAclesportstalk.com

What Should the Cavs do With the 3rd Overall Pick?

Trade the 3rd Overall Pick for a Later Lottery Selection. This choice does not seem like a smart one. Sure, we could get the 8th pick and a player from a team like the Thunder, who already have the 5th overall pick, but that doesn’t give us the same opportunity of drafting a star. Unless we could manage to get two late lottery selections in exchange for our 3rd pick, then I don’t think we should consider this option at all. The top three or four players in this draft are far superior to those that will be available in the late lottery. I suggest that the Cavs stick with the number three selection or not pick at all.
NBAMorning Journal

Cavaliers beat odds to come up with third pick in NBA draft lottery

The Cavaliers’ chances of accelerating their rebuild increased dramatically June 22 when they came up with the third pick in the NBA draft lottery. According to odds posted by tankathon.com, they were most likely to end up with the seventh pick (25.5%), but that’s not what happened. They had an 11.2% chance of getting the third pick.
NBApensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: Toronto wins fourth pick in Draft Lottery

It might not be the Leafs, but Toronto can celebrate a Draft Lottery win as the Raptors moved up from 7th to 4th in the 2021 NBA Draft. After a season looking to the future, the team has a chance to pick-up a top talent moving forward. Raptors HQ, the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves lose draft pick to Warriors in Lottery

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their draft pick to the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. The Golden State Warriors will pick seventh as a part of the Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade agreed upon prior to the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the 6th-best odds...
NBANBA

Ranking Top 10 Eighth Overall Draft Picks in NBA History

For the first time in team history, the Orlando Magic will have two draft picks in the top eight in the same year. OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen lists his top players in NBA history selected eighth overall in the draft. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis. Note: The...
NBAwiartonecho.com

WINNING FOUR-MULA?: Raptors move up to No. 4 overall in NBA draft

You easily could make the case the Raptors were owed this. Not only were the Raptors forced out of their home market by the pandemic this past season, it interrupted them the season before when they were in peak rhythm. Whey they returned to the court in July 2020 after...
NBAbleachernation.com

Don’t Forget: The Bulls Will Still be Active on Draft Night with the No. 38 Pick

While Tuesday night’s draft lottery officially ended the Chicago Bulls’ dream of keeping their first-round pick, the 2021 draft preparation will not stop there. The Chicago Bulls will head into July 29th with a second-round pick in their back pocket. We first learned the selection would likely come No. 38-overall back in May, when the league conducted its draft tiebreakers. The Bulls shared the same record with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, eventually ending up in front of both in the draft order. This had no direct impact on the lottery odds, but it did tell us the Bulls would pick after the Pelicans and Kings in the second round due to the order being flipped. However, thanks to the Nikola Mirotic trade in 2018, the Bulls hold a pick swap with the Pelicans, thus stepping into the No. 38 spot while the Pelicans move to No. 40.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors land Baylor's Davion Mitchell with No. 7 overall pick in latest Rookie Wire mock draft

While the league focuses on the pair of the conference final series in the postseason, the Golden State Warriors are doing their homework for July’s NBA draft. With the order officially set following the draft lottery, mock drafts can begin to try predicting what Bob Myers, Steve Kerr and Golden State’s front office will do with a pair of picks in the top 14.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL draft lottery: Ducks drop to 3rd, Kings 8th; Buffalo Sabres get first pick

The Ducks will have the third pick in the NHL’s annual draft, a spot determined Wednesday by the league’s draft lottery. They moved down from No. 2, based on their regular-season finish of 30th among the NHL’s 31 teams. They entered the draft lottery with a 12.1% chance of getting the first overall selection, behind only the Buffalo Sabres’ 16.6% chance of landing the No. 1 pick.
NBAMidland Reporter-Telegram

Aaron Wiggins will stay in the NBA draft, forgoing his senior season at Maryland

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and keep his name in the NBA draft, he told The Washington Post on Monday night. Wiggins could have returned to College Park for his senior season, but the feedback he received from NBA teams in recent weeks gave him confidence in his draft stock.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have 3 Solid Option With 22nd Overall Draft Pick

We’ve touched on most of the options available to the Detroit Red Wings with the sixth overall selection. However, by virtue of the Anthony Mantha trade, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and his scouting team have an additional first round pick in this year’s draft: pick No. 22. As many options as Detroit is considering with their first pick, they likely have double that amount to consider with their second.
NBAarcamax.com

Ira Winderman: 21 ways 2021 NBA Finals still hit home for Heat

Twenty-one thoughts on the 2021 NBA Finals from a purely provincial perspective:. 1. In retrospect, the Milwaukee Bucks going against the Phoenix Suns might be the ultimate slap in the face for the Miami Heat. If there was a better organizational read that Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to re-up with...
NBA247Sports

Report: Five teams could be interested in Kevin Love trade

Coming off of their third-straight losing season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. While the Cavs hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the team is also expected to be active on the trade market with a variety of young and veteran players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy