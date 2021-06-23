Microsoft Will End Cyberpunk 2077’s Expanded Refund Policy Next Month

Back in October last year, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed he was leaving OnePlus to start a new hardware venture. The new venture later turned out to be a company called Nothing, backed by big names like iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin. There were multiple rumors that consumer audio was one of the primary areas that Nothing would focus on. This did turn out to be true when the company revealed in May that it would unveil a pair of earbuds called the Ear 1. The company initially planned for a June launch, but for some reason, that never happened, and Carl Pei later confirmed on Twitter that the launch was delayed until “later this summer.” Today, the company finally confirmed the launch date of the Ear 1.