Pedal pushers: Latting Speed Shop, a bike/coffee shop, now open

Less than a year after opening inside a downtown bar, Secret Sandwich Shop LLC moved June 14 around the corner to 208 W. McDaniel St. The eatery originally opened in July 2020 in roughly 400 square feet at Sweet Boy’s Neighborhood Bar, 310 South Ave. Owner Mack Musgrave said he temporarily closed the shop May 2 to set up in around 800 square feet of space formerly occupied by Slider’s, which shuttered in spring 2020. Musgrave said the move was spurred by the need for more space, as well as friends Clayton and Anne Baker approaching him about room available in the McDaniel Street building they purchased last year. The Bakers are co-owners of downtown’s Civil Kitchen, Finnegan’s Wake and Tinga Tacos. Musgrave declined to disclose lease terms with the Bakers or relocation costs. The five-employee shop serves up sandwiches, such as Cashew Later, Dudes with roasted chicken, cashew sauce, cream cheese and cashews. Prices range $8-$10.