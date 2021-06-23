Cancel
Padres Game Thread 6/22/21: Dodgers @ Padres

By MTPeterson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Snell (2-3, 5.72 ERA) is on the mound tonight against Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA). Webster Rivas will be catching for Snell tonight but other than that, we’ve got all the usual suspects in tonight’s lineup. Enjoy the game! Go Padres!

