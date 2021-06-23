Padres Game Thread 6/22/21: Dodgers @ Padres

A pair of disturbing trends continued for the Dodgers on Tuesday night, falling to the Padres for the second time in as many games, this one 3-2 at Petco Park in San Diego. The Dodgers got seven runners on base against Blake Snell in his five innings, and even had a hit with a runner in scoring position. But just one, and it was an infield single that obviously couldn’t score a runner from second base. None of those runners scored against Snell, who looked like he might have been pulled by manager Jayce Tingler with two on and two outs in the fifth inning. But Tingler didn’t bring the hook, and instead Snell struck out Albert Pujols to end the threat, and his night.