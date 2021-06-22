Cancel
Business

LVMH Bets On Exclusivity, Parisian Gastronomy And French Heritage As La Samaritaine Opens

By Roxanne Robinson
Forbes
Forbes
 15 days ago
Finally, the wait is over. La Samaritaine, the LVMH-owned historic department store, will reopen to the public on June 23rd. Parisians who have witnessed the construction on the aptly named Rue de la Monnaie near the Seine over the past 16 years will surely be awed by the massive, roughly 20,000-square-meter complex housing the newly reimagined flagship of the 151-years-old store. The experience aims—and achieves—to give customers a unique dining, shopping and cultural experience.

