UFC Vegas 30 Recap (Mediocre & Worse) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.50) The MMA Gambling Podcast buds (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back up in your #degen eardrums with a recap of their mediocre (in Jeff’s case) and worse (in Dan’s case) picks for UFC Vegas 30. The betting favorites got their revenge at this event after letting the dogs have their day over the previous few. The boys do a post mortem on the event, decide what’s next for the key participants, and offer up the usual nonsense you’ve come to expect over the first 50 episodes.