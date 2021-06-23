Watch Brandon Moreno’s raucous Tijuana homecoming after becoming UFC champion
Brandon Moreno has plenty to celebrate. The new UFC flyweight champion was greeted by a raucous homecoming at his Entram Gym in Tijuana, Mexico, following his third-round upset of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263. Between a live mariachi band, a sprawling barbecue spread, and even someone sporting a fresh tattoo of Moreno’s moment of glory, it was quite a party in honor of the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion.www.mmafighting.com