Watch Brandon Moreno’s raucous Tijuana homecoming after becoming UFC champion

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Moreno has plenty to celebrate. The new UFC flyweight champion was greeted by a raucous homecoming at his Entram Gym in Tijuana, Mexico, following his third-round upset of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263. Between a live mariachi band, a sprawling barbecue spread, and even someone sporting a fresh tattoo of Moreno’s moment of glory, it was quite a party in honor of the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Brandon Belt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Homecomings#Ufc Champion#Combat#Entram Gym#Mexican
