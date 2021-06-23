Watch Brandon Moreno’s raucous Tijuana homecoming after becoming UFC champion

New UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno says he is not interested in a trilogy fight against rival Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno and Figueiredo first met at UFC 256 last December and fought to a majority draw in one of the best fights of the year. At UFC 263 earlier this month, the two rivals met for a second time, and this time around Moreno took the judges out of the equation with a third-round submission win to become the new 125lbs champion of the UFC. Following the rematch, Figueiredo said that he wants the trilogy fight next. But according to the new champ himself, he doesn’t think Figueiredo is deserving of a title shot when there are other contenders.