Day Trip Festival to Move to New Venue

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay Trip Festival has announced that its moving venues to The Lot at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium for its debut edition. Last year during the pandemic, one of Los Angeles’ premiere party-throwers, Day Trip, announced that they would be launching their very own festival to help mark the return of live shows in Southern California. Tickets for the debut edition of Day Trip Festival sold out quickly based on their reputation alone, but that was backed up earlier this year when they dropped a lineup of epic proportions. Passes that remained flew away faster than before, but it left the Day Trip crew wondering how they could meet the demand and satiate everyone’s house music cravings.

