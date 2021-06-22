Florida Woman Surprised To Find $1 Billion In Her Bank Account

A Florida Woman from Largo was shocked to find out she was a billionaire after noticing a surprise in her bank account. Julia Yonkowski was just casually withdrawing $20 from her bank account when she saw that she had over $1-Billion in her account. Imagine all of that money showing up in your bank account? I know I would be in shock. You might be wonder what Julia did with the money. Well, she didn’t do anything. Julia did the right thing and reported it to the bank. She knew that if she spent any of it, she might have to return it. Not worth it! I hope they at least gave her a few hundred for being honest.