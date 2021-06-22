Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Woman Surprised To Find $1 Billion In Her Bank Account

By Travis Daily
995qyk.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida Woman from Largo was shocked to find out she was a billionaire after noticing a surprise in her bank account. Julia Yonkowski was just casually withdrawing $20 from her bank account when she saw that she had over $1-Billion in her account. Imagine all of that money showing up in your bank account? I know I would be in shock. You might be wonder what Julia did with the money. Well, she didn’t do anything. Julia did the right thing and reported it to the bank. She knew that if she spent any of it, she might have to return it. Not worth it! I hope they at least gave her a few hundred for being honest.

995qyk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Largo, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Columbia Restaurant#Florida Woman#Wfla#Bucs#Cuban#Ferrari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financelive5news.com

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money. This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.
Personal Financeboardingarea.com

Chase Did it Again – Gave Couple $50 BILLION In Their Bank Account by Mistake

Chase did it again but went really big this time when they put $50 BILLION in a customer’s bank account. It took the customer reaching out to Chase to finally get it fixed. Last week, I wrote about a woman that found an extra $1 billion in her Chase account and did her best to get Chase to correct its obvious error. Well, apparently Chase was not done making mistakes like this as they also gave a Louisiana couple $50 BILLION in their bank account.
Relationshipswhdh.com

‘Never seen that many zeros’: Couple stunned after bank mistakenly deposits $50B into their account

(WHDH) — A husband and wife were reportedly left stunned after they checked the balance of their bank account and found a deposit of $50 billion. Darren James, of Louisiana, told WVLA-TV that he received a recent call from his frantic wife, who told him to take a seat before showing him the staggering amount of money that had mistakenly been deposited into their account.
Personal FinancePosted by
Daily Mail

Bank worker dodges jail for scamming $3million from the Commonwealth Bank to spend big on 'lunches, wine, cocaine and girls' – after the company took EIGHT YEARS to report it

A former bank worker has avoided jail over a more than $3 million financial scam after the Commonwealth Bank took eight years to report it to police. George Vrettakos, 41, was handed a three-year fully suspended jail sentence on Thursday over the fraud he confessed to more than a decade ago.
Florida StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Through the roof: Tree grows in kitchen of Florida home listed for sale

GULFPORT, Fla. — Sure, a tree grows in Brooklyn. But an oak grows in the kitchen of a west-central Florida home that is on the market. It’s not a treehouse. It’s a four-bedroom, three-bath waterfront home in Gulfport in Pinellas County, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The 2,874-square-foot home, located at 5122 31st Ave S., sits on a 1.03-acre lot, according to Realtor.com.
Florida State995qyk.com

Florida Lottery Crowns Two More Tampa Bay Area Winners

The Florida Lottery crowns two more Tampa Bayarea winners. \It seems like a lot of winners have been coming out of the Tampa Bay area lately. We can add two more to the list now. Alain Sierra of Bradenton won $1 million from the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game....
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

How Worried Should Florida Be About the Delta Variant of COVID?

The delta variant has been circulating for weeks...here are the facts... Over the 4th of July weekend, Florida families gathered for backyard BBQs, fireworks events, pub crawls, and more. As we're starting to get back to something that resembles real life, lurking in the backdrop is a fear that many of us share about the spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19.
Florida State995qyk.com

Florida Pastor Under Fire for Joking Around with Alligator

A Florida clergyman is facing backlash after he posted a video online that shows him joking around with an alligator that found its way inside his church in Lehigh Acres, FL. The clip below shows Victory Church’s Pastor Daniel Gregory approach the gator with a business card in his hand, saying, “We have services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Want to check us out?” Gregory says the reptile finally left when he “tried to baptize it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy